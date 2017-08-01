This is my first post
Citylife’s annual charity fair will be moved to a fabulous new location on Nimmanhaemin Road. With space, we will have more stalls, more food, more drinks, more performances and activities and raise MORE for charity. ***Please contact [email protected] to book a booth or for more information*** Book your stall now! Suggest a charity for our donations (last year we raised over 400,000 for three charities). And donate deep! We are asking you to donate anything we can use in our auction or tombola, all proceeds will go to charity. This will be a fun and fantastic day out and we can’t wait to see you all again.
In response to the plight of an estimated 430,000 civilians, mostly children, who recently moved from Myanmar to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh and who are in desperate need of humanitarian relief, a Bengali Humanitarian Relief Group has been set up with the support of some members of the diplomatic community in Chiang Mai.
The Anti-Hazardous Toxic Substance Alliance filed an issue to ban two hazardous chemicals using in agriculture that has a direct effect on the neuro-system and is dangerous for pregnant women.
A restaurant on Ratchadamnoen Road has been accused of dumping waste water on the street, causing motorcycles driving past the restaurant to slip and crash because of the grease, but the owner denies any wrongdoing.
You breathed easier last haze season, didn’t you? Pat yourselves on the back. You helped to reduce the amount of smoke in the air by raising 1,000,000 baht to support the Warm Heart Stop the Smoke! Campaign. And how about a round of applause for Citylife? CityLife’s Garden Fair contributed a full 15% of that – 150,000 baht. You donated that, too!